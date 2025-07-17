© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Trump administration cuts billions in funding for California’s high-speed rail project

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 17, 2025 at 2:26 PM PDT
An image of the California High-Speed Rail, which will whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in two hours.
California High-Speed Rail Authority
/
Wikimedia Commons
An image of the California High-Speed Rail, which will whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in two hours.

The Trump administration yesterday (Wednesday) announced it was pulling four billion dollars in funding for California’s high-speed rail project.

Politico reports the decision comes a month after a US Department of Transportation report that slammed the high-speed rail project for “missed deadlines, budget shortfalls and over-representation of projected ridership.”

The CEO of the California High-Speed Rail Authority, denounced the decision as “just wrong” and illegal.

One of the nation’s first high-speed railways aims to whisk passengers between San Francisco to Los Angeles – and points in between – in about two hours.

State voters approved the project in 2008. Since then, it has been beset by delays and rising costs that have quadrupled the original price tag to at least 128 billion dollars.

The first phase of the project was supposed to be completed by the end of the decade, but officials have said the railroad won’t open until at least 2033.
