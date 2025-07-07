© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Marin County starts new program for homeless young adults

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 7, 2025 at 2:23 PM PDT
Marin County Health and Human Services has launched a new transitional housing program aimed at preventing long-term homelessness among young adults.

County officials said beginning this month, the TAY Bridge Project will support 20 transition age youth with trauma-informed housing and intensive case management. 

Officials said the program is being done in partnership with Catholic Charities and local organizations.

A January 2023 survey found there were more than 10,000 minors or transitional age youth in California experiencing homelessness on a single night.

The overall total of homeless youths experiencing homelessness in California annually is estimated at more than 200-thousand.
