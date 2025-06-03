San Mateo County Board of Supervisors meets to begin removal of embattled sheriff

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors is holding a special meeting tomorrow afternoon to consider initiating the process to remove Sheriff Christina Corpus from office.

This action would mark the first test of Measure A, a charter amendment passed by voters in March granting the Board of Supervisors authority to remove a sitting sheriff for cause with a four-fifths majority vote.

The Palo Alto Daily Post reported the proposed Notice of Intent to Remove was distributed to each supervisor and Corpus on Monday. The county has indicated plans to make the notice public before the meeting, unless the sheriff objects to its release.

Corpus was elected in 2022. She is San Mateo County's first Latina and female sheriff. Corpus campaigned on a platform of reform and transparency. However, her tenure has been marred by a series of controversies and allegations.

A 400-page independent report released in November of last year accused her of abuse of power, retaliation against employees, and maintaining an inappropriate relationship with her chief of staff.

Despite calls for her resignation from multiple city councils and law enforcement associations within the county, Corpus has said she plans to remain in office.