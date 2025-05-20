Trump strips Afghans and Venezuelans of deportation protections

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Trump's inhumane and discriminatory deportation policies.

The same day the Trump Administration welcomed a group of 49 white South Africans to the US, they terminated temporary protected status for over 9,000 Afghan refugees .

Yesterday, the Supreme Court allowed the administration to end temporary protected status granted by the Biden administration for over 350,000 Venezuelans.

All of this comes as Trump promises to carry out what his administration calls the “largest domestic deportation operation in American history.” So far, his second term has been marked by an onslaught of anti-immigration rhetoric, attempts to forgo due process and abolish birthright citizenship, and deliberate moves to target the most vulnerable Black and Brown immigrant populations, despite the immense harm these policies will cause.

How are lawyers and advocates responding?

Guests:

Yasmine Taeb , human rights lawyer, progressive strategist, and Legislative and Political Director for MPower Change Action Fund , the largest Muslim digital organization in the US

Laila Ayub , immigration attorney and co-director of Project ANAR , an Afghan community immigration justice organization serving refugee communities in the Bay Area, California, and the DMV region

Zahra Billoo , civil rights attorney and executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations , San Francisco Bay Area (CAIR-SFBA), a social justice organization dedicated to the empowerment of American Muslims through legal services, legislative advocacy, and community organizing

Resources:

The Guardian: Trump administration offers refugee status to 49 white South Africans

The New York Times: Supreme Court Lets Trump Lift Deportation Protections for Venezuelans

MSNBC: Trump’s plan to deport Afghan refugees is a national disgrace

PBS: Many Americans say Trump has gone too far on immigration but remains his strongest issue, AP-NORC poll finds