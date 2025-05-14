San Jose police cracking down on homeless camped along local waterways

Santa Clara County's largest water agency can't cite or arrest homeless people polluting or trespassing on its property -- but the police unit it contracts with can.

As part of Valley Water's Stream Stewardship Law Enforcement program, San Jose Police Department officers patrol homeless encampments. San Jose Spotlight reports the unit has served warrants, written citations and made arrests along Coyote Creek and other waterways every other week since 2023.

According to the department’s records, officers have issued at least 120 citations and made more than 100 arrests under the program.

A Valley Water spokesperson said that the program is meant to remove violent criminals from encampments. But several homeless people said police often harass them, taking their food and clothes in addition to citing and arresting them.