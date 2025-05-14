© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

What will it take to save California's free mental health line?

By Rose Aguilar
Published May 14, 2025 at 9:50 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss efforts to save California’s 24/7 peer-led Warm Line.

Since 2019, it has responded to over 500,000 calls, texts, and chats from people seeking help for a wide range of challenges, including anxiety, depression, and substance use. The Warm Line helps to prevent an estimated 14,400 ER visits per year, reducing the burden on crisis systems like 911, saving the California health system $93 million per year, according to the Mental Health Association of San Francisco.

Without renewed funding, the California Warm Line could be shut down on July 1. The Mental Health Association of San Francisco, which runs the Warm Line, is encouraging people to contact California Governor Gavin Newsom and their State Senator and Assembly member and urge them to support the $20 million annual funding request for the next three fiscal years.

Guest:

Mark Salazar, executive director of the Mental Health Association of San Francisco

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
