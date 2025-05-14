© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Governor Newsom proposes reducing health benefits to undocumented residents

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 14, 2025 at 1:40 PM PDT
Medi-Cal Matters
David Flatter
/
Flickr/Creative Commons
Medi-Cal Matters

Governor Gavin Newsom wants to cut benefits to California’s undocumented residents as part of an effort to trim the state’s budget deficit.

The New York Times reports that Newsom’s proposal would freeze new enrollments for undocumented migrants. It would also charge 100 dollars-a-month to those already enrolled in Medi-Cal starting next year. The program used to be free.

Nearly 15 million Californians are covered under Medi-Cal. Two million of those are undocumented.

Newsom had defended extending health care coverage to the undocumented as recently as March. But a spokesperson for the governor’s office told the San Francisco Chronicle the cost of the program was “unsustainable.”

California is facing a Medicaid shortfall of more than six billion dollars. Newsom’s proposal could save the state nearly five-and-a-half billion dollars by fiscal year 2028-29.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
