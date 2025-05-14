Trump budget cuts would shut down suicide hotline for LGBTQ+ youth

Live now on Your Call, we discuss a Trump administration budget proposal that would eliminate funding for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services, a federal program that provides emergency crisis support to LGBTQ+ youth considering suicide.

This crisis lifeline, which is funded through the Department of Health and Human Services, has taken more than 1.2 million calls, texts, and chats since 2022.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people aged 10 to 14, and the third leading cause of death among 15-24 year olds. LGBTQ+ young people are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers, according to The Trevor Project, an organization that provides information & support to LGBTQ+ young people 24/7, all year round. The Trevor Project estimates that more than 1.8 million LGBTQ+ young people in the United States seriously consider suicide each year, and at least one attempts suicide every 45 seconds.

What will it take to save this critical lifeline?

Guest:

Casey Pick, director of law and policy at The Trevor Project

