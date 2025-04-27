Bay Area police warn public of rise in vehicle thefts

Law enforcement agencies across the Bay Area are warning the public about an alarming rise in vehicle thefts tied to violent criminal activity.

Authorities report that thieves are now using advanced devices to bypass ignition systems on keyless entry vehicles. This allows thieves to steal cars, trucks and SUVs of nearly any make or model without a physical key.

Stolen vehicles are increasingly being used to commit other crimes, including sideshows, smash-and-grab burglaries and other dangerous offenses, officials said.

Police advise residents to stay vigilant and avoid confronting suspects. They also note that many criminal gangs involved are organized, armed and dangerous.

