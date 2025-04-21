Uber fined by state public utilities commission

The ride-hailing service, Uber, has been fined 50-thousand dollars by the state’s public utility commission, or PUC, for allegedly submitting “false information” about its Uber Black limousine service.

The San Francisco Public Press reports a three-year PUC investigation found that Uber “did not act with due care” and submitted numerous falsified documents.

The PUC’s Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division alleged Uber had more than 200-thousand unauthorized limousine rides. It added that hundreds of drivers were not properly insured or not enrolled in mandatory drug testing and driving record reviews.

Uber attorneys told the PUC that they had substantially complied with the law and cooperated with the investigation.