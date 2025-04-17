© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Benicia oil refinery to close next year

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 17, 2025 at 1:46 PM PDT
Workers standing and checking beside working oil pumps.
Image by jcomp on Freepik
/
Wikimedia Commons
Workers standing and checking beside working oil pumps.

The Valero Refining Company announced yesterday that it intends to cease operations at its Benicia refinery in one year.

The refinery produces 170-thousand barrels of fuel per day.Opened in 1969, the refinery has been both embraced and opposed by community members over the years.

It has a history of toxic chemical releases and other violations dating back to 2003.

In October, Valero Refining Co. was charged nearly 82 million dollars in fines – the largest-ever penalty by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. The facility employs 400 workers and is Benicia’s largest employer.

The city manager acknowledged that losing the refinery will be a "significant transition" for the community. 
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
