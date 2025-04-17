Benicia oil refinery to close next year

The Valero Refining Company announced yesterday that it intends to cease operations at its Benicia refinery in one year.

The refinery produces 170-thousand barrels of fuel per day.Opened in 1969, the refinery has been both embraced and opposed by community members over the years.

It has a history of toxic chemical releases and other violations dating back to 2003.

In October, Valero Refining Co. was charged nearly 82 million dollars in fines – the largest-ever penalty by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. The facility employs 400 workers and is Benicia’s largest employer.