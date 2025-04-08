SF’s Fillmore Jazz Festival saved by billionaire sponsor
San Francisco’s Fillmore Jazz Festival will go on in July as planned, following an 11th hour donation by a wealthy local sponsor.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Fillmore Merchants Association, or FMA said it had been forced to cancel the event because costs had exceeded a half-million dollars.
But yesterday, organizers said that a local nonprofit, Avenue Greenlight, had committed funding to allow the two-day jazz festival to take place.
The nonprofit was founded by cryptocurrency billionaire investor Chris Larsen.
The FMA did not disclose how large a donation Avenue Greenlight made. The festival has been a fixture of San Francisco’s cultural scene since 1986. The FMA claims it is the largest jazz festival on the West Coast, annually drawing more than 50-thousand visitors.