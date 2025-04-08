© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Stream the SFUSD Board Meeting tonight from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. here

SF’s Fillmore Jazz Festival saved by billionaire sponsor

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 8, 2025 at 2:31 PM PDT
Singer Tara Priya performs at the 2012 Fillmore Jazz Festival
Singer Tara Priya performs at the 2012 Fillmore Jazz Festival

San Francisco’s Fillmore Jazz Festival will go on in July as planned, following an 11th hour donation by a wealthy local sponsor.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Fillmore Merchants Association, or FMA said it had been forced to cancel the event because costs had exceeded a half-million dollars.

But yesterday, organizers said that a local nonprofit, Avenue Greenlight, had committed funding to allow the two-day jazz festival to take place.

The nonprofit was founded by cryptocurrency billionaire investor Chris Larsen.

The FMA did not disclose how large a donation Avenue Greenlight made. The festival has been a fixture of San Francisco’s cultural scene since 1986. The FMA claims it is the largest jazz festival on the West Coast, annually drawing more than 50-thousand visitors.
