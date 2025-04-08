SF’s Fillmore Jazz Festival saved by billionaire sponsor

San Francisco’s Fillmore Jazz Festival will go on in July as planned, following an 11th hour donation by a wealthy local sponsor.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Fillmore Merchants Association, or FMA said it had been forced to cancel the event because costs had exceeded a half-million dollars.

But yesterday, organizers said that a local nonprofit, Avenue Greenlight, had committed funding to allow the two-day jazz festival to take place .

The nonprofit was founded by cryptocurrency billionaire investor Chris Larsen .