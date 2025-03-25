© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Striking transit workers reject VTA contract offer

KALW
Published March 25, 2025 at 1:41 PM PDT
A VTA light rail train bound for Winchester is on the tracks at a station. On the other side, there is a train bound for Mountain View. In the foreground, there is a sign for a railroad crossing, with red lights aimed down the track.
Marcel Marchon
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) operates public transit systems and maintains highways in Santa Clara County. It employs over 2,000 employees, according to its Labor Relations Department. The VTA is currently in the midst of a Strategic Plan to overhaul its business and culture.

Bus and light rail service in the South Bay remains at a standstill after union workers rejected a contract offer from the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority Board of Directors.

Two weeks ago, 15-hundred employees of the VTA, walked off their jobs to demand a new contract.

On Sunday, the VTA Board approved a revised offer that included an 11 percent wage increase over the next three years, as well as updates to VTA's conflict resolution process, and a pension plan.

However, the transit workers union rejected the offer yesterday (Monday), with 83 percent voting 'no.'

Union president Raj Singh said the rejection was primarily due to changes to parts of the contract that were previously untouched, including overtime allowances. 

He urged the VTA to return to negotiations so bus and light rail service can resume. The strike has halted bus and light rail service to nearly 100.000 daily riders across Santa Clara County.
Bay Area Headlines