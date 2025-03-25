Striking transit workers reject VTA contract offer

Bus and light rail service in the South Bay remains at a standstill after union workers rejected a contract offer from the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority Board of Directors.

Two weeks ago, 15-hundred employees of the VTA, walked off their jobs to demand a new contract.

On Sunday, the VTA Board approved a revised offer that included an 11 percent wage increase over the next three years, as well as updates to VTA's conflict resolution process, and a pension plan.

However, the transit workers union rejected the offer yesterday (Monday), with 83 percent voting 'no.'

Union president Raj Singh said the rejection was primarily due to changes to parts of the contract that were previously untouched, including overtime allowances.

He urged the VTA to return to negotiations so bus and light rail service can resume. The strike has halted bus and light rail service to nearly 100.000 daily riders across Santa Clara County.

