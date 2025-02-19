© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
SFMTA’s acting director named permanent

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published February 19, 2025 at 2:06 PM PST
San Francisco Metro Muni
Joe A. Kunzler Photo
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
My First Muni Metro Ride in "Kodak Gold"

Mayor Daniel Lurie has announced Julie Kirschbaum as the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency's permanent director of transportation.

Kirschbaum was appointed by former Mayor London Breed as acting director Jan. 1, taking over for Jeffrey Tumlin, who left after leading the SFMTA for five years. She is the first woman to hold this position permanently.

With two decades of experience, Kirschbaum previously led the SFMTA's transit division from 2018 to 2024, steering Muni through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which dramatically decreased ridership when office workers began working from home.

SFMTA's revenues in the most recent fiscal year were 16 percent less than before the COVID-19 pandemic, with bus and light-rail vehicle fares, parking fees and other revenue sources all down.

The agency estimates that in fiscal year 2026-27, when federal, state and regional relief funds run out, SFMTA's budget deficit will be at least $239 million.
