Cool temperatures, heavy rains and strong winds forecast for the Bay Area

Unless you needed a reminder, winter is still with us. And this week, Bay Area residents are being advised to keep warm coats and umbrellas on hand as frigid temperatures will merge with a pair of windy, rainy storms that are expected to arrive later this week.

Today's forecast calls for frigid temperatures and sunny skies throughout the region, with increasing cloud cover creeping in as the storms shape up tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Today's low temperatures will range from 28 degrees to 36 degrees in much of the region's inland areas, resulting in freeze warnings and frost advisories across the Bay Area.

Tomorrow’s storm will be less rainy than Thursday's and will drop from about a half-inch to an inch of rain. Combined with the chilly temperatures, the storm could dust peaks above 2,500 feet with a little snow, according to the weather service.

Following an expected break in the rain Wednesday, a second, stronger storm is forecast to arrive Thursday morning, tapering off Friday and over the weekend.

After all is said and done, rain totals of between two to three inches are likely throughout the region, with up to six to eight inches in the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia mountains.

The weather service also warns that strong winds, with gusts of 40 miles-per-hour or higher, could buffet the coast.

