Amid flood watch, sandbag locations sprout up through Bay Area

Sandbags are available around the Bay Area to help residents prepare for expected heavy rain that prompted a flood watch from the National Weather Service through tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

The counties of Marin, Sonoma, Solano, San Mateo, Alameda and Santa Clara have all made sandbags available at various pickup spots.

In Marin County , many locations are at fire stations, schools, parks and recreation areas, as well as the Civic Center in San Rafael. All locations are self-service, with supplies available at the site.

Sonoma County has four sandbag stations open, three at fire district stations in Forestville, Healdsburg and Petaluma, as well as in the city of Sonoma. All locations are self-serve.

Residents in unincorporated areas of San Mateo County can make a reservation to pick up up to 15 pre-made sandbags at the Public Works Department's Grant Corporation Yard, located in Redwood City.