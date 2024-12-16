More showers forecast for the Bay Area

Don’t put away your umbrellas or your raincoats just yet. The National Weather Service forecasts more rain will fall in the Bay Area this week, with an atmospheric river expected to arrive over the weekend.

A steady drizzle fell earlier today across most of the Bay Area, with the National Weather Service predicting an accumulation of as much as a tenth of an inch of precipitation.

The forecast for the Bay Area through Friday afternoon calls for highs ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s, overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 40s, with partly cloudy skies – but no rain.