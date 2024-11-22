Storm stalls over North Bay

An atmospheric river that was forecasted to blow through the Bay Area this week has stalled in the North Bay on Thursday, causing flooding in many places, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm that arrived in the North Bay late Tuesday has remained stationary over the region, dropping more than 16 inches of rain in parts of Sonoma County like Occidental and Venado in the past 48 hours, weather service meteorologist Rachel Kennedy said Thursday afternoon.

Other parts of Sonoma and Napa counties have had as many as 10 inches of rain in that timeframe, while Marin County to the south has had slightly lower rain totals of between four to seven inches, Kennedy said.

As a result, streams, creeks and rivers in the region have had rising water levels and a Flood Advisory is in effect for the entire North Bay through early Saturday morning.

Santa Rosa and Healdsburg were among the North Bay cities that reported flooding Thursday in several locations that resulted in road closures, and Kennedy said the weather service received reports of flooding into homes in Fulton, among other problems.

Other parts of the Bay Area have stayed relatively dry this week but the storm is expected to move further south through the region and down into the Central Coast by Friday, according to the weather service.

