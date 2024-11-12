Richmond’s Measure J leads in latest election results

A measure to change Richmond’s municipal elections to a primary system is leading, according to the latest results from the Contra Costa County Registrar of Voters.

So far, with a little more than half of more than 59,000 votes cast, supporters of the ballot measure lead those opposed by 57-42 percent.

Measure J, also known as the Richmond Election Reform Act, received more money than any other item on the city’s ballot.

According to Richmondside, an independent committee, Richmond Votes Matter – a coalition including local trade unions and the Richmond Police Officers Association – raised and spent more than a half-million dollars in support of Measure J.