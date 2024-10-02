Sweltering Bay Area heat wave continues

The National Weather Service says temperatures will range from the low-90s to as high as 100 degrees today in San Francisco, with record temperatures forecast for other parts of the Bay Area.

Concord reached a record high 102 yesterday and forecasters say it the thermometer could hit 107 there this afternoon. T emperatures are expected to reach triple-digits in many other inland cities today.

An excessive heat advisory has been declared through tomorrow evening for many regions throughout the Bay.

Residents are urged to avoid the sun, hydrate, remain in air conditioned rooms and to check on relatives and neighbors.

In addition, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended its Spare The Air Alert through tomorrow.

The district cites high inland temperatures and little to no wind, along with vehicle exhaust, for producing elevated concentrations of ozone, more commonly known as smog.

Smog is especially harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory or heart conditions.

As if the oppressive heat and poor air quality aren’t enough, the weather service says the situation has produced critical fire weather conditions through tomorrow, at least, across portions of the interior Central Coast.

But, a respite could be ahead. A cold front is expected to reach the Bay Area tomorrow, which should result in gradually cooler temperatures through the weekend.