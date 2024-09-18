Oakland ethics commission rejects settlement with former mayor

The Oaklandside reports that the ethics watchdog’s three commissioners rejected the advice of their staff to agree to a settlement with the former mayor, which comes after a wide-ranging, multi-year probe into campaign financing in the city.

The commissioners cited a lack of transparency in the proposed settlement negotiated with Schaff’s lawyers on how much the former mayor, and others, would be fined for violating several election rules.

Simon Russell, the commission’s enforcement chief, has recommended more than $400,000 in fines spread among Schaff and others. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Schaff had initially agreed to pay $21,000 in fines.

Schaff, who has announced her candidacy for state treasurer in 2026, is alleged to have controlled political action committees that targeted her political enemies over two election cycles – including former District 6 Council Member Desley Brooks and At-Large Council member Rebecca Kaplan.

Others who allegedly violated the city’s ethics laws include the Oakland Chamber of Commerce political action committee, the Oakland police union, contractors, campaign consultants and other political groups.

Two weeks ago, the ethics commission said Schaff and several others had agreed to settle their cases. The panel must approve any settlements.

Schaff, who served two terms as Oakland’s mayor, had claimed that she had received bad legal advice and was unaware that she had violated any rules by controlling the political action.

But ethics commissioner Francis Upton told The Oaklandside Monday that he rejected the former mayor’s claims, stating that as a former mayor and an attorney, Schaff knew what the committee were.