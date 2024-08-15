SF Department of Public Health urges ease restrictions on addiction medicine

On Wednesday, Dr. Grant Colfax, called on state lawmakers to pass a bill that lowers restrictions on medicines meant to treat opioid addictions. Dr. Colfax insisted that these medications have been affected by what he calls “excessive restrictions” at the state and federal level.

The director of Behavioral Health in San Francisco, Dr. Hillary Kunins, echoed Colfax’s sentiment. She said, "Can you imagine requiring a person who has heart disease to be physically present at a special cardiac clinic every day to take their medication? That's what new methadone patients need to do to get their daily medication."

Medications, like methadone and buprenorphine, are known to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms that delay recovery. In July, the National Institutes of Health published a study that found these medications to be highly effective. The study said that methadone should be made more accessible, given its advantages against widespread fentanyl use.

It's important to note that there were some federal changes that have eased restrictions. These changes allow more medical professionals to administer methadone, and for methadone treatment to be started through telehealth.

In February, Assemblymember Matt Haney introduced AB 2115 , which would bring the state pharmacy law closer to these new, federal rules. The bill would also keep programs from denying treatment based on how long someone has been addicted.

Right now in California, methadone can only be given out from a methadone clinic, which is another name for a licensed opioid treatment program. Under recent federal changes, new patients can also get up to three days worth of medication from a clinic, which allows for treatment outside of business hours.

