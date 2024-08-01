Silicon Valley tech companies cut DEI positions and policies

Google, Meta, and Zoom have cut DEI programs and employees focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, according to reporting by San Jose Spotlight.

These programs (sometimes called DEI and B for “belonging”) aim to create more equitable workplaces and products. And most employed adults say focusing on increasing DEI at work is a good thing.

But there is a clear partisan divide. Republicans, and those who lean right, are much less likely to view these efforts in a positive light. And, some on both sides, question how effective the programs are.

Earlier this year, Zoom, which didn’t have African American leadership when it published its 2024 annual report, cut its internal DEI team. This follows major cuts to Meta’s team last year. Google has also made cuts.

And these conversations are happening at a national level, too. In 2020, then-President Trump passed an executive order stopping certain workers from providing workplace diversity training and programs. The order was blocked by a federal judge, and then reversed by President Biden on his first day in office.