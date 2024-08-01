© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Silicon Valley tech companies cut DEI positions and policies

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published August 1, 2024 at 2:06 PM PDT
Picture of the outside of a Google office.
Niharb
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A Google Office

Google, Meta, and Zoom have cut DEI programs and employees focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, according to reporting by San Jose Spotlight.

These programs (sometimes called DEI and B for “belonging”) aim to create more equitable workplaces and products. And most employed adults say focusing on increasing DEI at work is a good thing.

But there is a clear partisan divide. Republicans, and those who lean right, are much less likely to view these efforts in a positive light. And, some on both sides, question how effective the programs are.

Earlier this year, Zoom, which didn’t have African American leadership when it published its 2024 annual report, cut its internal DEI team. This follows major cuts to Meta’s team last year. Google has also made cuts.

And these conversations are happening at a national level, too. In 2020, then-President Trump passed an executive order stopping certain workers from providing workplace diversity training and programs. The order was blocked by a federal judge, and then reversed by President Biden on his first day in office.

Bay Area Headlines
Julia Haney
Julia is an audio and print journalist covering education, health, and climate in the Bay Area.
See stories by Julia Haney