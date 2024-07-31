UC breaks record for admissions of freshmen and transfer students

Two-thirds of all hopeful applicants to the University of California received the good news that at least one campus will have a spot for them this fall.

Wednesday, UC announced that they have admitted more than 166 thousand freshman and transfer students. The numbers show an increase of five percent in admissions.

The incoming freshman class is mostly from California, making up 68 percent of the group. It also features the highest ever percentage of students from underrepresented minorities at about 45 percent.

Even though UC knows the race of its applicants, the system can't use race as a factor in admissions. That’s because of Proposition 209, a 1996 ballot measure that bans considering race in admissions at California public colleges.

According to UC President, Dr. Michael V. Drake, these admission figures highlight the university’s dedication to increasing opportunity and access, particularly for historically underrepresented groups.

However, being accepted doesn't guarantee that these students will attend UC. The figures released on Wednesday don't show how many students have paid their deposits and confirmed their intention to enroll.

We'll have to wait until after the fall term, usually in January, to see the actual enrollment data.

