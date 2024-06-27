More affordable housing comes to the Sunset

On Wednesday, a hotly-debated housing project in Mid-Sunset finally broke ground after a three-year battle with local opponents.

The project is part of the mayor’s “Housing for All” plan to address the state’s housing mandate and build 82,000 new units by 2031. When it’s completed next year, the development at Irving Street will stand seven stories high with 90 rental units.

The project is a partnership between the Mayor’s office and the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation — an affordable housing nonprofit with 45 other buildings in the city.

Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Joel Engardio were at Irving Street on Wednesday to celebrate the start of construction.

But who will be able to live there? There are three things to know.

First, the units are for families making between $28,000 to $106,550-a-year.

Second, priority will be given to essential workers. These include residents who work in healthcare, education, childcare, construction, retail, and non-profit services.

Finally, there are some other restrictions. Twenty-two units will be reserved for families who have experienced homelessness, and another 15 for unhoused veterans.

According to the city, very few affordable housing units have been built in the Sunset District in recent decades. This project is the second to begin construction in the last 10 years.