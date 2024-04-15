It’s Time To Weigh In on Changes to San Pablo Avenue

The Alameda County Transportation Commission — or the ACTC — is inviting community input on proposed changes to the San Pablo Avenue Corridor. The majority of changes will take place between 16th Street and San Pablo Avenue in Oakland, and Oregon Street and San Pablo Avenue in Berkeley. The planned work includes safety enhancements and improvements to bus lanes and bike lanes.

For the first time in a project of this type, the ACTC has created a community-oriented website to invite site-specific feedback on the proposed changes. The site includes an interactive map highlighting what changes are proposed, and exactly where they will take place.

If you prefer to share your feedback in person, the ACTC is hosting two community events this week to walk through the proposed changes, block-by-block.

The first will take place tonight, April 15th, at the Golden Gate Recreation Center on 62nd Street in Oakland. There will also be a community feedback event this Wednesday, April 17th at the Emeryville Center for Community Life on 47th Street.Additional pop-up community events will take place at farmers markets, bus stops, and other community-centered locations throughout April and May.

More information is available on the website: san pablo ave dot my social pinpoint dot com