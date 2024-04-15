Feds closing down Dublin ‘rape club’

The Federal Bureau of Prisons made the announcement earlier today.It comes after years of efforts to reform the operation of the facility following year of allegations of staff-on-inmate sexual abuse, attempts to cover it up, dozens of lawsuits and the dismissal of several officials, including the former warden.

Alleged abuse became so rampant at the facility that it was dubbed a “rape club” by inmates.Bureau of Prisons Director Collette Peters said in a statement to the Associated Press – whose articles exposed the scandal – that the decision was made to close the prison, despite devoting tremendous resources to reform Dublin.

The Bureau of Prisons said 607 inmates at the facility – located about 20 miles east of Oakland – will be transferred to other prisons.

Buses were seen in the prison’s parking lot earlier today and a source told Fox 2 News KTVU that transfers will be completed by Friday.Just last month, the facility was raided by FBI agents, who seized computers and other records. The warden, assistant warden and captain at Dublin FCI were dismissed as a result of the raid.

