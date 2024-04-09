More changes proposed for Oakland Unified School District calendar

For the second time this year, the Oakland Unified School District’s board will vote on a change to the school calendar

In February, the Oakland Unified School District officials voted on the school start and end dates. On Wednesday, the board will vote on an updated calendar with a proposed start date of Monday, August 12, 2024 and an end date of May 29, 2025.

The school calendar has to be negotiated with the union partners and needs to include a certain number of instructional days and prep time. Having advanced notice of the school start and finish dates is important for school workers and families.

According to school board Vice President Mike Hutchinson, the calendar was voted on and then:

”The teachers union objected and demanded to reopen the process again. So, this should have been done six months ago.

And what we really need to do is we need to open up the process, and at least include the school board as a community representatives. If not include community members themselves”

Currently, Oakland is one of the few public school districts that votes each year on the school calendar. Hutchinson wants to see the district move to a three-year calendar adoption with more input from the community.

The Oakland Education Association was contacted for comment, but they did not get back to us in time for broadcast.

The school board meeting starts at 4pm at 1050 2nd Avenue in Oakland, virtual participation is also available. For more details on this and other important topics being discussed by the Oakland Unified School District go to OUSD.org

