OPD warns residents of surge in smash-and-grab robberies

Robberies in Oakland "remain elevated," police said, and smash-and-grab robberies, especially of people in vehicles, are increasing.

According to police, several recent robbery victims were either sitting in their vehicle or stopped while driving when they were approached by one or more individuals. The suspects would break the passenger side window and grab belongings from the passenger side.

Police said in a statement Wednesday: "Despite the victims' attempts to retain their items, the suspects overpower them and leave with the stolen items."

Oakland Police are not releasing specifics about the crimes, so as not to affect the investigations, but said they are deploying officers to areas of the city that have experienced the surge in robberies.

People are advised to remain vigilant, as thieves often target distracted drivers. If targeted, do not resist and remain calm. If possible, personal items should be stored in the trunk or under a seat. Anyone who feels they may be being followed should drive to the nearest police station or call 911.

Despite this uptick in smash-and-grabs, OPD said burglaries are down by nearly 50 percent compared to the same time last year. Robberies, however, have increased by 32 percent compared to the same time last year.

Anyone who has been a victim of a smash-and-grab or who may have information regarding any of these cases is urged to call (510) 238-3326.

