San Francisco public schools face budget challenges

Recently negotiated tentative agreements with the United Educators of San Francisco, or UESF, and with the Service Employees International Union for raises are scheduled for a vote at the school board meeting tonight.

What’s on the table? For teachers, it’s a raise of $9,000 this year and an additional five percent for the next school year. For other school workers, it’s a 10 percent increase this year.

The District is proposing several cost-saving measures -- including

a hiring freeze on non-essential positions by eliminating more than 900 of about 1,100 currently vacant site and central office positions, reducing consultant contracts by 20 percent, and leveraging restricted funding sources. Classroom positions that are currently vacant will still be filled.

According to Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne:

“This will help ensure that we can start next school year fully-staffed with teachers in the classroom and with other support staff in our schools. We're also then presenting a plan that shows how we're going to be able to afford these salary increases. ”

UESF President Cassondra Curiel had this to say.

“We will continue to advocate for the fully staffed schools our students deserve and fight any cuts that attempt to balance budget deficits on the backs of our students in our schools, and that remains true every day.”

For decades, public school supporters have complained that public education is chronically underfunded.