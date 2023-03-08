Outside Lands 2023 lineup features Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey
After days of teasing the lineup with Where’s Waldo-like clues on their social media page, Outside Lands revealed the lineup for the 15th year of the music festival, and it’s a veritable feast of big-name hard hitters and beloved low-key acts. Hosted as always in San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Park, Outside Lands takes place from August 11 – 13, headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Foo Fighters. Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975, ODESZA, Janelle Monae, and Maggie Rogers also got top billing on the official poster.
An emerging theme of this year’s summer music festival lineups seems to be DJ sets by unexpected people; Idris Elba will be spinning at Coachella, and Outside Lands has Shaquille O’Neal DJing as Diesel. Along with Shaq in the smaller fonts are a lot of goodies for the not-so-mainstream music lover, including Alvvays, Poolside, Yaya Bey, Soccer Mommy, Orion Sun, and Crumb. Not to be missed is the SOMA Tent for weekend-long house music.
Check the full lineup below, and head here for more ticket info.
Kendrick Lamar
Foo Fighters
Odesza
Lana Del Rey
The 1975
Megan Thee Stallion
Zedd
Janelle Monáe
Maggie Rogers
Fisher
Lil Yachty
Noah Kahan
Cigarettes After Sex
JID
Interpol
Willow
Father John Misty
Tobe Nwigwe
Orville Peck
Aespa
Beabadoobee
L’Impératrice
Cuco
Nora En Pure
Poolside
Alvvays
Niki
Alex G
Soccer Mommy
Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)
Monolink
Raveena
Trixie Mattel
Mariah the Scientist
ISOxo
Holly Humberstone
Lovejoy
Becky Hill
Joy Oladokun
Jessie Murph
Inhaler
Crumb
Dope Lemon
Gabriels
Ethel Cain
Zack Fox
Cobra Man
Samia
Tops
Orion Sun
The Jungle Giants
Mild Minds
Yaya Bey
Nation of Language
Donny Benét
Evan Giia
Manila Grey
Nanna
The Dip
Eddie Zuko
Wild Child
No Vacation
Pretty Sick
Grace Ives
Westend
midwxst
Wednesday
UPSAHL
Izzy Heltai
Fake Fruit
Venus & The Flytraps
Âme b2b Trikk
Blond:ish
Claptone
Coco & Breezy
Daniel Avery
Denis Sulta