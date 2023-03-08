Outside Lands 2023 lineup features Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey

After days of teasing the lineup with Where’s Waldo-like clues on their social media page, Outside Lands revealed the lineup for the 15th year of the music festival, and it’s a veritable feast of big-name hard hitters and beloved low-key acts. Hosted as always in San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Park, Outside Lands takes place from August 11 – 13, headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Foo Fighters. Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975, ODESZA, Janelle Monae, and Maggie Rogers also got top billing on the official poster.

An emerging theme of this year’s summer music festival lineups seems to be DJ sets by unexpected people; Idris Elba will be spinning at Coachella, and Outside Lands has Shaquille O’Neal DJing as Diesel. Along with Shaq in the smaller fonts are a lot of goodies for the not-so-mainstream music lover, including Alvvays, Poolside, Yaya Bey, Soccer Mommy, Orion Sun, and Crumb. Not to be missed is the SOMA Tent for weekend-long house music.

Check the full lineup below, and head here for more ticket info.

Kendrick Lamar

Foo Fighters

Odesza

Lana Del Rey

The 1975

Megan Thee Stallion

Zedd

Janelle Monáe

Maggie Rogers

Fisher

Lil Yachty

Noah Kahan

Cigarettes After Sex

JID

Interpol

Willow

Father John Misty

Tobe Nwigwe

Orville Peck

Aespa

Beabadoobee

L’Impératrice

Cuco

Nora En Pure

Poolside

Alvvays

Niki

Alex G

Soccer Mommy

Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

Monolink

Raveena

Trixie Mattel

Mariah the Scientist

ISOxo

Holly Humberstone

Lovejoy

Becky Hill

Joy Oladokun

Jessie Murph

Inhaler

Crumb

Dope Lemon

Gabriels

Ethel Cain

Zack Fox

Cobra Man

Samia

Tops

Orion Sun

The Jungle Giants

Mild Minds

Yaya Bey

Nation of Language

Donny Benét

Evan Giia

Manila Grey

Nanna

The Dip

Eddie Zuko

Wild Child

No Vacation

Pretty Sick

Grace Ives

Westend

midwxst

Wednesday

UPSAHL

Izzy Heltai

Fake Fruit

Venus & The Flytraps

Âme b2b Trikk

Blond:ish

Claptone

Coco & Breezy

Daniel Avery

Denis Sulta