Coachella 2023 lineup includes Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and Blondie

The year has officially kicked off with the announcement of the Coachella 2023 lineup, which brings Frank Ocean, Blackpink, and Bad Bunny along with a veritable feast of artists to Indio, California over two weekends in April. This year’s festival happens to have all non-white headliners for the first time in its history, and Blackpink will be the sixth female headliner since Coachella began in 1999. Other notable acts on the lineup include Jai Paul, Bjork, Blondie, and Idris Elba (yes, the hot British actor).

Taking place as always at the Empire Polo Club grounds, the Coachella weekend has come to encompass more than the music, with the art, outfits, and food being as important to the entire experience. Nevertheless, anyone looking to discover a new artist to love can find some great acts in the lower billing, including KALW Music’s Best Of 2022 list makers, Los Bitchos, Nia Archives, and Sudan Archives. Other favorites to look out for include El Michels Affair, Wet Leg, Noname, Magdelena Bay, and Weyes Blood.