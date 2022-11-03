Actress Ashley Jaye uses the stage to push back against mental health stigma

Bay Area actress Ashley Jaye shares her experience living with borderline personality disorder in her solo show “Who Wants to be Neurotypical?” Ashley’s mental health advocacy reaches people outside of the theater. She also created the subreddit Black Mental Health, an online community for Black people to find resources and connect with others.

See Ashley perform in “Mighty Real: A Sketch Variety Show” at PianoFight in San Francisco on Saturday November 5th.

This interview was coproduced with Porfirio Rangel.