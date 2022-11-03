© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Actress Ashley Jaye uses the stage to push back against mental health stigma

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published November 3, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
Actress Ashley Jaye

Bay Area actress Ashley Jaye shares her experience living with borderline personality disorder in her solo show “Who Wants to be Neurotypical?” Ashley’s mental health advocacy reaches people outside of the theater. She also created the subreddit Black Mental Health, an online community for Black people to find resources and connect with others.

See Ashley perform in “Mighty Real: A Sketch Variety Show” at PianoFight in San Francisco on Saturday November 5th.

This interview was coproduced with Porfirio Rangel.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
