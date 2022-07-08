From Oakland to Hollywood — comedian and actress Luenell shares her career journey and dreams

"I’m cut out for late night. I’ve certainly been trained for it by the experiences I had in Soul Beat Television Network." Luenell

Comedian and actress Luenell grew up and started her career in Oakland. She's is the self-proclaimed “Original Bad Girl of Comedy.” Since becoming a regular host on Soul Beat, a local cable show, she's been in big films such as Dolemite is My Name, and A Star Is Born. She was introduced to a wider audience in the 2006 film Borat. Now she has dreams of a late night talk show. KALW's Jenee Darden, spoke with her.

Watch her in the film Block Party and on the latest season of Hacks on HBO Max.

