Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

From Oakland to Hollywood — comedian and actress Luenell shares her career journey and dreams

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published July 8, 2022 at 4:05 PM PDT
Photo Provided by Wyllisa R. Bennett
Actress and comedian Luenell
"I’m cut out for late night. I’ve certainly been trained for it by the experiences I had in Soul Beat Television Network."
Luenell

Comedian and actress Luenell grew up and started her career in Oakland. She's is the self-proclaimed “Original Bad Girl of Comedy.” Since becoming a regular host on Soul Beat, a local cable show, she's been in big films such as Dolemite is My Name, and A Star Is Born. She was introduced to a wider audience in the 2006 film Borat. Now she has dreams of a late night talk show. KALW's Jenee Darden, spoke with her.

Watch her in the film Block Party and on the latest season of Hacks on HBO Max.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
