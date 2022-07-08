Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
From Oakland to Hollywood — comedian and actress Luenell shares her career journey and dreams
"I’m cut out for late night. I’ve certainly been trained for it by the experiences I had in Soul Beat Television Network."
Luenell
Comedian and actress Luenell grew up and started her career in Oakland. She's is the self-proclaimed “Original Bad Girl of Comedy.” Since becoming a regular host on Soul Beat, a local cable show, she's been in big films such as Dolemite is My Name, and A Star Is Born. She was introduced to a wider audience in the 2006 film Borat. Now she has dreams of a late night talk show. KALW's Jenee Darden, spoke with her.
Watch her in the film Block Party and on the latest season of Hacks on HBO Max.