Dancer Isabel Jones finds the beat with her body from dancing with Lizzo

Isabel Jones grew up listening to KPOP and often posts videos of her dancing to the genre. She has received a lot of love online and some hate, on her body image, but she is not allowing anyone to stop her from doing what she loves and inspiring others to appreciate their bodies.

“It’s such a cool environment. I’ve never had to experience that before. I’m in a room with a bunch of women who’ve been through the same struggles and being able to open those sides of my life I didn’t feel comfortable opening up before.” Isabel Jones

Watch her dance on the Amazon Prime show “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.