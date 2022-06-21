© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Dancer Isabel Jones finds the beat with her body from dancing with Lizzo

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published June 21, 2022 at 5:23 PM PDT
Dancer Isabel Jones

Isabel Jones grew up listening to KPOP and often posts videos of her dancing to the genre. She has received a lot of love online and some hate, on her body image, but she is not allowing anyone to stop her from doing what she loves and inspiring others to appreciate their bodies.

“It’s such a cool environment. I’ve never had to experience that before. I’m in a room with a bunch of women who’ve been through the same struggles and being able to open those sides of my life I didn’t feel comfortable opening up before.”
Isabel Jones

Watch her dance on the Amazon Prime show “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
