© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Muralist Rachel Wolfe-Goldsmith beautifies buildings and tells stories with her paint

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published June 16, 2022 at 12:35 PM PDT
image_6487327.JPG
Athena Delene
/
Muralist Rachel Wolfe-Goldsmith in front of her painting of LaDonna Bravebull Allard

When the COVID-19 shut down hit back in 2020, artists went to Downtown Oakland and painted murals on boarded up businesses. The images expressed the rage and sadness over social justice issues, such as police killings of unarmed Black people. Some works celebrated the beauty of the city’s diversity. A new book documents nearly 100 of some of the city’s most profound murals. It’s called “Painting The Streets: Oakland Uprising In The Time Of Rebellion (Nomadic Press)” The cover art is a work by Rachel Wolfe-Goldsmith. Her large murals are inspired by Afro-futurism, liberation, and abstract surrealism. In this interview she speaks about her rise as a muralist and her experience of painting during the 2020 protests.

There's this beautiful thing about making people look up to Black women, look up to Black people where you have to stand, raise your head and be in reverence.
Rachel Wolfe-Goldsmith

On Saturday June 18th, 4-7pm, Nomadic Press is celebrating the release of "Painting the Streets: Oakland Uprising in the Time of Rebellion" at Bandung Books/ EastSide Arts Alliance in Oakland.

Tags

Arts & Culture Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden