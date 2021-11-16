OMCA Curators bring black imagination onto a 'Voyage Into Afrofuturism'

Afrofuturism can be may things. It's the past, present, and future imagined through black cultural lens. It's where fantasy and science fiction mesh to envision culture where black people and ideas thrive. Oakland Museum's exhibit Mothership: Voyage into Afrofuturism showcases a journey for visitors to witness and celebrate black imagination. In this interview, Oakland Museum curator Rhonda Pagnozzi and consulting curator Essence Harden talk about how they gathered stories from different forms of media.

Click the play button above to listen to their conversation.