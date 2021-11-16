© 2021 KALW
Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

OMCA Curators bring black imagination onto a 'Voyage Into Afrofuturism'

KALW | By Jenee Darden
Published November 16, 2021 at 4:58 PM PST
Alisha B Wormsley's "There Are Black People in the Future" at OMCA's Oak Street Plaza

Afrofuturism can be may things. It's the past, present, and future imagined through black cultural lens. It's where fantasy and science fiction mesh to envision culture where black people and ideas thrive. Oakland Museum's exhibit Mothership: Voyage into Afrofuturism showcases a journey for visitors to witness and celebrate black imagination. In this interview, Oakland Museum curator Rhonda Pagnozzi and consulting curator Essence Harden talk about how they gathered stories from different forms of media.

Click the play button above to listen to their conversation.

Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
