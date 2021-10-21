Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Creating space for Black diaspora dialogue
Tammy Johnson is an Oakland based dancer, producer, and self described culture keeper and racial healer.
But for her latest project, she’s facilitating a different kind of dialog- internal Black diaspora conversations.
Oakland based Afro Urban Society, asked her to help host a weekly series holding conversations within Black communities. The idea is to bridge gaps and foster understanding between African Americans, and Black immigrants, from Africa and the Caribbean- through open, honest conversation.
Every Saturday for the past five weeks, Tammy has played the role of a salon or barbershop owner, allowing folks to just talk, and listen. She joined me to tell me more.
Click the play button above to listen to their conversation.