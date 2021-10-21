© 2021 KALW
Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Creating space for Black diaspora dialogue

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published October 21, 2021 at 4:56 PM PDT
Tammy Johnson
Tammy Johnson

Tammy Johnson is an Oakland based dancer, producer, and self described culture keeper and racial healer.

But for her latest project, she’s facilitating a different kind of dialog- internal Black diaspora conversations.

Oakland based Afro Urban Society, asked her to help host a weekly series holding conversations within Black communities. The idea is to bridge gaps and foster understanding between African Americans, and Black immigrants, from Africa and the Caribbean- through open, honest conversation.

Every Saturday for the past five weeks, Tammy has played the role of a salon or barbershop owner, allowing folks to just talk, and listen. She joined me to tell me more.

Click the play button above to listen to their conversation.

Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
