Creating space for Black diaspora dialogue

Tammy Johnson is an Oakland based dancer, producer, and self described culture keeper and racial healer.

But for her latest project, she’s facilitating a different kind of dialog- internal Black diaspora conversations.

Oakland based Afro Urban Society, asked her to help host a weekly series holding conversations within Black communities. The idea is to bridge gaps and foster understanding between African Americans, and Black immigrants, from Africa and the Caribbean- through open, honest conversation.

Every Saturday for the past five weeks, Tammy has played the role of a salon or barbershop owner, allowing folks to just talk, and listen. She joined me to tell me more.

