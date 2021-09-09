Almanac - Thursday 9/9/21

Today is Thursday, the 9th of September of 2021

September 9 is the 252nd day of the year

113 days remain until the end of the year.

13 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:47:07 am

and sunset will be at 7:25:18 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 38 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:06:12 pm.

The first high tide will be at 12:39 am at 5.79 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:48 am at 0.59 feet

The next high tide at 1:16 pm at 5.94

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in SF will be tonight at 7:20 pm at 0.85 feet

the Moon is currently 8.2% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 13th of September of 2021 at 1:39 pm

Today is…

Care Bears Share Your Care Day

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness Day

International Buy a Priest a Beer Day

International Sudoku Day

National Steak au Poivre Day

National Teddy Bear Day

National Wiener Schnitzel Day

R U OK Day in Australia

Tester's Day

Wonderful Weirdos Day

Today is also….

Armored Forces Day in Ukraine

California Admission Day in California

on this day in 1850 – California is admitted as the thirty-first U.S. state.

Children's Day in Costa Rica

Chrysanthemum Day or Kiku no Sekku in Japan

Day of the Victims of Holocaust and of Racial Violence in Slovakia

Emergency Services Day in United Kingdom

Independence Day or Republic Day, celebrates the proclamation of Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) in 1948.

Independence Day in Tajikistan, celebrates the independence of Tajikistan from USSR in 1991.

Remembrance for Herman the Cheruscan in The Troth

On this day in history…

1543 – Mary Stuart, at nine months old, is crowned "Queen of Scots" in the central Scottish town of Stirling.

1739 – Stono Rebellion, the largest slave uprising in Britain's mainland North American colonies prior to the American Revolution, erupts near Charleston, South Carolina.

1791 – Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States, is named after President George Washington.

1839 – John Herschel takes the first glass plate photograph.

1947 – First case of a computer bug being found: A moth lodges in a relay of a Harvard Mark II computer at Harvard University.

1956 – Elvis Presley appears on The Ed Sullivan Show for the first time.

1965 – The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is established.

1969 – In Canada, the Official Languages Act comes into force, making French equal to English throughout the Federal government.

1971 – The four-day Attica Prison riot begins, eventually resulting in 39 dead, most killed by state troopers retaking the prison.

1993 – Israeli–Palestinian peace process: The Palestine Liberation Organization officially recognizes Israel as a legitimate state.

2015 – Elizabeth II became the longest reigning monarch of the United Kingdom.

…and if today is your birthday Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1585 – Cardinal Richelieu, French cardinal and politician (d. 1642)

1828 – Leo Tolstoy, Russian author and playwright (d. 1910)

1887 – Alf Landon, American lieutenant, banker, and politician, 26th Governor of Kansas (d. 1987)

1882 – Clem McCarthy, American sportscaster (d. 1962)

1890 – Colonel Sanders, American businessman, founded KFC (d. 1980)

1923 – Cliff Robertson, American actor (d. 2011)

1927 – Elvin Jones, American drummer and bandleader (d. 2004)

1941 – Otis Redding, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 1967)

1959 – Tom Foley, American baseball player and coach

1960 – Hugh Grant, English actor and producer

1967 – Chris Caffery, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1980 – Michelle Williams, American actress