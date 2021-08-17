Almanac - Tuesday 8/17/21
Today is Tuesday, the 17th of August of 2021,
August 17 is the 229th day of the year
136 days remain until the end of the year
The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:27:35 am
and sunset will be at 7:58:43 pm.
Today we will have 13 hours and 31 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:13:09 pm.
The first low tide was at 1:14 am at 0.15 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:18 am at 4.37 feet
The next low tide will be at 12:39 pm at 3.11 feet
and the final high tide Ocean Beach will be at 6:50 pm at 6.56 feet
The Moon is currently 70.8% visible
It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon
We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 day on Sunday the 22nd of August of 2021 at 5:02 am
Today is…
National Black Cat Appreciation Day
Today is also…
Independence Day, celebrates the independence proclamation of Indonesia from Japan in 1945.
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Gabon from France in 1960.
Prekmurje Union Day in Slovenia
On this day in history…
1836 – British parliament accepts registration of births, marriages and deaths.
1945 – The novella Animal Farm by George Orwell is first published.
1953 – First meeting of Narcotics Anonymous takes place, in Southern California.
1998 – Lewinsky scandal: US President Bill Clinton admits in taped testimony that he had an "improper physical relationship" with White House intern Monica Lewinsky; later that same day he admits before the nation that he "misled people" about the relationship.
2008 – American swimmer Michael Phelps becomes the first person to win eight gold medals at one Olympic Games.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you!
1786 – Davy Crockett, American soldier and politician (d. 1836)
1873 – John A. Sampson, American gynecologist and academic (d. 1946)
1887 – Marcus Garvey, Jamaican journalist and activist, founded Black Star Line (d. 1940)
1888 – Monty Woolley, American actor, raconteur, and pundit (d. 1963)
1893 – Mae West, American actress, playwright, and screenwriter (d. 1980)
1914 – Bill Downs, American journalist (d. 1978)
1914 – Franklin Delano Roosevelt Jr., American lawyer and politician (d. 1988)
1930 – Ted Hughes, English poet and playwright (d. 1998)
1932 – V. S. Naipaul, Trinidadian-English novelist and essayist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2018)
1934 – João Donato, Brazilian pianist and composer
1939 – Luther Allison, American blues guitarist and singer (d. 1997)
1943 – Robert De Niro, American actor, entrepreneur, director, and producer
1943 – Dave "Snaker" Ray, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2002)
1944 – Larry Ellison, American businessman, co-founded the Oracle Corporation
1949 – Sue Draheim, American fiddler and composer (d. 2013)
1958 – Belinda Carlisle, American singer-songwriter
1959 – Jonathan Franzen, American novelist and essayist
1960 – Sean Penn, American actor, director, and political activist
and here's last Monday and Friday's Almanac...
One of my favorite song writers
the late Dave Carter
was born on this day…
Today is Friday, the 13th of August of 2021,
Triskedeckaphobics, Fear Not!
August 13 is the 225th day of the year
140 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rose this morning at 6:24:08 am
and the sun sets tonight at 8:03:52 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 39 minutes of daylight.
Solar noon will be at 1:14:00 pm.
The first high tide was at 2:27 am at 5.08 feet
The first low tide will be at 8:38 am at 0.89 feet
The next high tide at 3:20 pm at 5.88 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:38 pm at 1.42 feet
The Moon is about 21% Visible
a Waxing Crescent.
We’ll have a First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 15th of August of 2021 at 8:20 am
Today is…
International Left-Handers Day
Today is also…
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Central African Republic from France in 1960.
Women's Day, commemorates the enaction of Tunisian Code of Personal Status in 1956. in Tunisia
On this day in history…
1889 – William Gray of Hartford, Connecticut is granted United States Patent Number 408,709 for "Coin-controlled apparatus for telephones."
1906 – The all black infantrymen of the U.S. Army's 25th Infantry Regiment are accused of killing a white bartender and wounding a white police officer in Brownsville, Texas, despite exculpatory evidence; all are later dishonorably discharged. (Their records were later restored to reflect honorable discharges but there were no financial settlements.)
1918 – Women enlist in the United States Marine Corps for the first time. Opha May Johnson is the first woman to enlist.
1961 – Cold War: East Germany closes the border between the eastern and western sectors of Berlin to thwart its inhabitants' attempts to escape to the West, and construction of the Berlin Wall is started.[4] The day is known as Barbed Wire Sunday.
2020 – Israel–United Arab Emirates relations are formally established.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1818 – Lucy Stone, American abolitionist and suffragist (d. 1893)
1860 – Annie Oakley, American target shooter (d. 1926)
1895 – Bert Lahr, American actor (d. 1967)
1899 – Alfred Hitchcock, English-American director and producer (d. 1980)
1919 – George Shearing, English jazz pianist and bandleader (d. 2011)
1921 – Jimmy McCracklin, American blues/R&B singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2012)
1926 – Fidel Castro, Cuban lawyer and politician, 15th President of Cuba (d. 2016)
1929 – Pat Harrington, Jr., American actor (d. 2016)
1930 – Don Ho, American singer and ukulele player (d. 2007)
1933 – Joycelyn Elders, American admiral and physician, 15th Surgeon General of the United States
1935 – Alex de Renzy, American director and producer (d. 2001)
1948 – Kathleen Battle, American operatic soprano
1951 – Dan Fogelberg, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2007)
1952 – Dave Carter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2002)
1959 – Danny Bonaduce, American actor and wrestler
1963 – Valerie Plame, American CIA agent and author
1982 – Sarah Huckabee Sanders, American political consultant and press secretary
Today is the birthday of the great Jazz pianist Bill Evans
Monday, the 16th of August, 2021
It is the 228th day of the year
137 days remain until the end of the year.
37 days until autumn begins
The sun roses at 6:26 am
and the sun sets tonight at 8:00 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.
Solar transit will be at 1:13 pm.
The first low ti de was at 12:03 am
The first high tide is at 6:48 am
The next low tide at 11:23 am later this morning
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at this evening at 5:49 pm
The Moon is currently 54 % visible
It’s a Waxing Gibbous
We just had a Quarter Moon yesterday
We’ll have the Full Moon in 6 days next Sunday the 22nd
Today is…
Today is also…
Go-zan no O-ku-r-ibi in Kyoto, Japan
Restoration Day in the Dominican Republic
(Shee-ko-la-ta-da) Xicolatada in Palau-de-Cerdagne, France
On this day in history…
1841 – Enraged Whig Party members riot outside the White House. It the most violent demonstration on White House grounds in U.S. history.
The Whigs are mad at President John Tyler who vetoed a bill calling for the re-establishment of the Second Bank of the United States.
1916 – The Migratory Bird Treaty between Canada and the United States is signed.
1927 – The Dole Air Race begins from Oakland, California, to Honolulu, Hawaii, during which six out of the eight participating planes crash or disappear.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…
Today is Thursday, the 12th of August of 2021,
August 12 is the 224th day of the year
141 days remain until the end of the year
41 days until Autumn
The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 6:23 am
and the sun sets tonight at 8:05 pm.
Today we will have 13 hours and 42 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:14 pm.
The next high tide will be at 2:43 pm at 5.67 feet
and the final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 8:35 pm at 1.75 feet
The Moon is currently 18.8% visible
a Waxing Crescent moon
We will have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday
Today is…
as it was on this day in 1981, The IBM Personal Computer is released.
as it was on this day in 1851, Isaac Singer is granted a patent for his sewing machine.
Today is also…
Glorious Twelfth in the United Kingdom
HM the Queen Mother's Birthday and National Mother's Day in Thailand
born on this day in 1932 – Sirikit, Queen mother of Thailand
On this day in history…
1865 – Joseph Lister, British surgeon and scientist, performs 1st antiseptic surgery.
1990 – Sue, the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton found to date, is discovered by Sue Hendrickson in South Dakota.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day…
1831 – Helena Blavatsky, Russian theosophist and scholar (d. 1891)
1867 – Edith Hamilton, German-American author and educator (d. 1963)
1881 – Cecil B. DeMille, American director and producer (d. 1959)
1887 – Erwin Schrödinger, (you know his cat) Austrian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1961)
1907 – Joe Besser, American actor (d. 1988)
1910 – Jane Wyatt, American actress (d. 2006)
1911 – Cantinflas, Mexican actor, screenwriter, and producer (d. 1993)
1920 – Percy Mayfield, American R&B singer-songwriter (d. 1984)
1924 – Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Pakistani general and politician, 6th President of Pakistan (d. 1988)
1926 – Joe Jones, American R&B singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2005)
1927 – Porter Wagoner, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2007)
1929 – Buck Owens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2006)
1930 – George Soros, Hungarian-American businessman and investor, founded the Soros Fund Management
1937 – Walter Dean Myers, American author and poet (d. 2014)
1939 – George Hamilton, American actor
1949 – Mark Knopfler, Scottish-English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1950 – August "Kid Creole" Darnell, American musician, bandleader, singer-songwriter, and record producer
1954 – Pat Metheny, American jazz guitarist and composer
1963 – Sir Mix-a-Lot, American rapper, producer, and actor
1975 – Casey Affleck, American actor