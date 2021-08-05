Almanac - Thursday 8/5/21

Today is Thursday, the 5th of August of 2021,

August 5 is the 217th day of the year

148 days remain until the end of the year.

48 days until autumn begins

The sun rose at 6:17:15 am

and sunset will be at 8:13:17 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 56 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:15:16 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:54 am at zero point zero three feet

The next low tide will be at 3:28 pm at 3.27 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:00 am at 4.69 feet

and the next high tide at 9:08 pm at 6.24 feet

The Moon is 9.6% visible

A Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 8th of August of 2021 at 6:50 am

Today is…

Cycle to Work Day (UK)

Green Peppers Day

International Traffic Light Day

National IPA Day

National Oyster Day

National Underwear Day

Work Like a Dog Day

Today is also…

Independence Day in Burkina Faso

Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day and the Day of Croatian defenders in Croatia

On this day in history…

1735 – Freedom of the press: New York Weekly Journal writer John Peter Zenger is acquitted of seditious libel against the royal governor of New York, on the basis that what he had published was true.

1816 – The British Admiralty dismisses Francis Ronalds's new invention of the first working electric telegraph as "wholly unnecessary", preferring to continue using the semaphore.

1861 – The United States Army abolishes flogging.

1884 – The cornerstone for the Statue of Liberty is laid on Bedloe's Island (now Liberty Island) in New York Harbor.

1914 – In Cleveland, Ohio, the first electric traffic light is installed.

1925 – Plaid Cymru is formed with the aim of disseminating knowledge of the Welsh language that is at the time in danger of dying out.

1926 – Harry Houdini performs his greatest feat, spending 91 minutes underwater in a sealed tank before escaping.

1957 – American Bandstand, a show dedicated to the teenage "baby-boomers" by playing the songs and showing popular dances of the time, debuts on the ABC television network.

1962 – Apartheid: Nelson Mandela is jailed. He would not be released until 1990.

1962 – American actress Marilyn Monroe is found dead at her home from a drug overdose.

1969 – The Lonesome Cowboys police raid occurs in Atlanta, Georgia, leading to the creation of the Georgia Gay Liberation Front.

1974 – Watergate scandal: President Richard Nixon, under orders of the US Supreme Court, releases the "Smoking Gun" tape, recorded on June 23, 1972, clearly revealing his actions in covering up and interfering investigations into the break-in. His political support vanishes completely.

1981 – President Ronald Reagan fires 11,359 striking air-traffic controllers who ignored his order for them to return to work.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1850 – Guy de Maupassant, French short story writer, novelist, and poet (d. 1893)

1906 – John Huston, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1987)

1930 – Neil Armstrong, American pilot, engineer, and astronaut (d. 2012)

1934 – Wendell Berry, American novelist, short story writer, poet, and essayist

1941 – Airto Moreira, Brazilian-American drummer and composer

1942 – Joe Boyd, American record producer, founded Hannibal Records

1945 – Loni Anderson, American actress

1947 – Rick Derringer, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1960 – David Baldacci, American lawyer and author

