Almanac - Friday 7/2/21

Today is Friday, the 2nd of July, 2021

July 2 is the 183rd day of the year

182 days remain until the end of the year.

82 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:52:19 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:38 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 43 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:13:58 pm.

The first low tide was at 12:26 am

at 1.89 feet

The first high tide was at 5:45 am

at 3.92 feet

The next low tide at 11:44 am

at 1.32 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 6:32 pm

at 5.62 feet

The Moon is currently 43.8% visible

It’s the Third Quarter Moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 7 days next Friday the 9th of July of 2021 at 6:17 pm

Today is…

Comic Sans Day

Drive Your Corvette to Work Day

Freedom From Fear of Speaking Day

I Forgot Day

Made in the USA Day

National Anisette Day

Special Recreation for the Disabled Day

World Sports Journalists Day

World UFO Day

Today is also…Flag Day in Curaçao

Palio di Provenzano in Siena, Italy

Police Day in Azerbaijan

On this day in history…

1839 – Twenty miles off the coast of Cuba, 53 kidnapped Africans led by Joseph Cinqué mutiny and take over the slave ship Amistad.

1897 – British-Italian engineer Guglielmo Marconi obtains a patent for radio in London.

1900 – Jean Sibelius' Finlandia receives its première performance in Helsinki with the Helsinki Philharmonic Society conducted by Robert Kajanus.

1937 – Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan are last heard from over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first equatorial round-the-world flight.

1962 – The first Walmart store, then known as Wal-Mart, opens for business in Rogers, Arkansas.

1964 – Civil rights movement: U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act of 1964 meant to prohibit segregation in public places.

2000 – Vicente Fox Quesada is elected the first President of México from an opposition party, the Partido Acción Nacional, after more than 70 years of continuous rule by the Partido Revolucionario Institucional.

2002 – Steve Fossett becomes the first person to fly solo around the world nonstop in a balloon.

2005 – The Live 8 benefit concerts takes place in the G8 states and in South Africa. More than 1,000 musicians perform and are broadcast on 182 television networks and 2,000 radio networks.

2008 – Colombian conflict: Íngrid Betancourt, a member of the Chamber of Representatives of Colombia, is released from captivity after being held for six and a half years by FARC.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1877 – Hermann Hesse, German-born Swiss poet, novelist, and painter, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1962)

1877 – Rinaldo Cuneo, American artist ("the painter of San Francisco") (d. 1939)

1908 – Thurgood Marshall, American lawyer and jurist, 32nd Solicitor General of the United States (d. 1993)

1914 – Frederick Fennell, American conductor and educator (d. 2004)

1922 – Pierre Cardin, Italian-French fashion designer (d. 2020)

1925 – Medgar Evers, American soldier and activist (d. 1963)

1925 – Patrice Lumumba, Congolese politician, 1st Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (d. 1961)

1929 – Imelda Marcos, Filipino politician; 10th First Lady of the Philippines

1930 – Carlos Menem, Argentinian lawyer and politician, 50th President of Argentina (d. 2021)

1939 – John H. Sununu, American engineer and politician, 14th White House Chief of Staff

1942 – Vicente Fox, Mexican businessman and politician, 35th President of Mexico (2000-2006)

1947 – Larry David, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1949 – Greg Brown, American musician

1956 – Jerry Hall, American model and actress

1964 – Jose Canseco, Cuban-American baseball player and mixed martial artist

1964 – Ozzie Canseco, Cuban-American baseball player, coach, and manager

1986 – Lindsay Lohan, American actress and singer

