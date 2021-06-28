© 2021
Arts & Culture

Almanac - Monday 6/28/21

KALW
Published June 28, 2021 at 5:18 AM PDT
Gilda Radner
ortolina
/
Flickr Creative Commons
$10 bill proposal gilda radner; a great comedian on face of the $10 bill? nah.

Today is Monday, the 28th of June, 2021,

June 28 is the 179th day of the year

186 days remain until the end of the year.

In common years it is always in ISO week 26.

86 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:50:29 am

and the sun sets tonight at 8:36:01 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:13:15 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:21 am at 6.17 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:28 am

at minus zero point nine-eight feet

The next high tide at 3:37 pm

at 5.25 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach

will be at 8:50 pm at 2.84 feet

The Moon is currently 82.2% visible

Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 1st of July of 2021 at 2:11 pm

Today is…

Insurance Awareness Day

International Body Piercing Day

INTERNATIONAL CAPS LOCK DAY

National Tapioca Day

Paul Bunyan Day

Please Take My Children to Work Day

Tau Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day in Ukraine

Vardavar; celebrated on the 14th weeks after Easter in Armenia

Vidovdan, celebrating St. Vitus and an important day in Serbian history. in the Eastern Orthodox Church

Family Day in Vietnam

Poznań Remembrance Day in Poland

Tau Day, a day similar to Pi Day celebrating the number Tau, which is equivalent to 2*Pi.

On this day in history…

1838Coronation of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.

1859 – The first conformation dog show is held in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

1880 – Australian bushranger Ned Kelly is captured at Glenrowan.

1894Labor Day becomes an official US holiday.

1964Malcolm X forms the Organization of Afro-American Unity.

1969Stonewall riots begin in New York City, marking the start of the Gay Rights Movement.

1973 – Elections are held for the Northern Ireland Assembly, which will lead to power-sharing between unionists and nationalists in Northern Ireland for the first time.

1978 – The United States Supreme Court, in Regents of the University of California v. Bakke bars quota systems in college admissions.

1997Holyfield–Tyson II: Mike Tyson is disqualified in the third round for biting a piece off Evander Holyfield's ear.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1577Peter Paul Rubens, Flemish painter and diplomat (d. 1640)

1902Richard Rodgers, American playwright and composer (d. 1979)

1926 – Mel Brooks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1932Pat Morita, American actor (d. 2005)

1938John Byner, American actor and comedian

1938 – Leon Panetta, American lawyer and politician, 23rd United States Secretary of Defense

1946 – Gilda Radner, American actress and comedian (d. 1989)

1948Kathy Bates, American actress

1966 – John Cusack, American actor and screenwriter

1966 – Mary Stuart Masterson, American actress

1971 – Elon Musk, South African-born American entrepreneur

