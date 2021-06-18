Almanac - Friday 6/18/21

Today is Friday, the 18th of June of 2021,

June 18 is the 169th day of the year

196 days remain until the end of the year.

2 days until summer begins

Summer solstice this year in Northern Hemisphere will be at 8:31 PM on Sunday, June 20

The sun rose in at 5:47:37 am

and sunset will be at 8:34:55 pm.

Tomorrow we will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:11:16 pm.

The first high tide will be at 5:00 am

at 4.31 feet

The only low tide at Ocean Beach today will be 11:28 pm

at zero point 5-3 feet

and the final high tide at 6:29 pm

at 5.58 feet

Moon: 53.7%

We are in the First Quarter

The next phase is a Full Moon in 6 days on a Thursday the 24th of June of 2021 at 11:40 am

Today is…

Autistic Pride Day

Go Fishing Day

International Panic Day

International Picnic Day

International Sushi Day

National Day of Prayer for Law Enforcement Officers

National Flip Flop Day

National Splurge Day

National Take Back the Lunch Break Day

Ugliest Dog Day

Work at Home Father's Day

Today is also…

Foundation Day in Benguet province in The Philippines

Human Rights Day in Azerbaijan

National Day in Seychelles

The Queen Mother's Birthday in Cambodia

Waterloo Day in the United Kingdom

On this day in history…

1264 – The Parliament of Ireland meets at Castledermot in County Kildare, the first definitively known meeting of this Irish legislature.

1873 – Susan B. Anthony is fined $100 for attempting to vote in the 1872 presidential election.

1908 – Japanese immigration to Brazil begins when 781 people arrive in Santos aboard the ship Kasato-Maru.

1928 – Aviator Amelia Earhart becomes the first woman to fly in an aircraft across the Atlantic Ocean (she is a passenger; Wilmer Stultz is the pilot and Lou Gordon the mechanic).

1940 – The "Finest Hour" speech is delivered by Winston Churchill.

1948 – Columbia Records introduces the long-playing record album in a public demonstration at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City.

1983 – Space Shuttle program: STS-7, Astronaut Sally Ride becomes the first American woman in space.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1857 – Henry Clay Folger, American businessman and philanthropist, founded the Folger Shakespeare Library (d. 1930)

1884 – Édouard Daladier, French captain and politician, Prime Minister of France (d. 1970)

1896 – Blanche Sweet, American actress (d. 1986)

1903 – Jeanette MacDonald, American actress and singer (d. 1965)

1904 – Keye Luke, Chinese-American actor (d. 1991)

1913 – Sammy Cahn, American pianist and composer (d. 1993)

1913 – Sylvia Porter, American economist and journalist (d. 1991)

1913 – Robert Mondavi, American winemaker and philanthropist (d. 2008)

1914 – E. G. Marshall, American actor (d. 1998)

1917 – Richard Boone, American actor, singer, and director (d. 1981)

1929 – Jürgen Habermas, German sociologist and philosopher

1934 – Barack Obama Sr., Kenyan economist (d. 1982)

1937 – Jay Rockefeller, American lawyer and politician, 29th Governor of West Virginia

1942 – Roger Ebert, American journalist, critic, and screenwriter (d. 2013)

1942 – Thabo Mbeki, South African politician, 23rd President of South Africa

1942 – Paul McCartney, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1949 – Chris Van Allsburg, American author and illustrator

1952 – Carol Kane, American actress

1952 – Isabella Rossellini, Italian actress, director, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – Uday Hussein, Iraqi commander (d. 2003)

