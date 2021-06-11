Almanac - Friday 6/11/21

Today is Friday, the 11th of June of 2021

It is the 162nd day of the year

203 days remain until the end of the year.

9 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:47:14 am

and the sun sets at 8:32:30 pm.

Tomorrow we will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:09:52 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:22 am at minus zero point six-nine

The first high tide of the day will be at 1:41 pm at 4.49 feet

The next low tide at 6:00 pm at 3.28 feet

and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:40 pm at 5.90 feet

The Moon is currently only 1% visible

It’s now a Waxing Crescent. It was a New Moon yesterday.

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days Thursday the 17th of June of 2021 at 8:54 pm

Today is…

Crowded Nest Awareness Day

Ghost in the Machine Day

International Young Eagles Day

Little League Girls Baseball Day

Loving Day

Magic Day

National Automotive Service Professionals Day

National Jerky Day

National Peanut Butter Cookie Day

National Rosé Day

Record Store Day

Red Rose Day

Superman Day

Women Veterans Day

World Day Against Child Labor

World Gin Day

Worldwide Knit in Public Day

Today is also…

American Evacuation Day in Libya

Brazilian Navy commemorative day

Davis Day in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada

Kamehameha Day in Hawaii

Student Day in Honduras

On this day in history…

1509 – Henry VIII of England marries Catherine of Aragon.

1748 – Denmark adopts the characteristic Nordic Cross flag later taken up by all other Scandinavian countries.

1770 – British explorer Captain James Cook runs aground on the Great Barrier Reef.

1892 – The Limelight Department, one of the world's first film studios, is officially established in Melbourne, Australia.

1895 – Paris–Bordeaux–Paris, sometimes called the first automobile race in history or the "first motor race", takes place.

1920 – During the U.S. Republican National Convention in Chicago, U.S. Republican Party leaders gathered in a room at the Blackstone Hotel to come to a consensus on their candidate for the U.S. presidential election, leading the Associated Press to coin the political phrase "smoke-filled room".

1935 – Inventor Edwin Armstrong gives the first public demonstration of FM broadcasting in the United States at Alpine, New Jersey.

1936 – The London International Surrealist Exhibition opens.

1962 – Frank Morris, John Anglin and Clarence Anglin allegedly become the only prisoners to escape from the prison on Alcatraz Island.

1963 – American Civil Rights Movement: Governor of Alabama George Wallace defiantly stands at the door of Foster Auditorium at the University of Alabama in an attempt to block two black students, Vivian Malone and James Hood, from attending that school. Later in the day, accompanied by federalized National Guard troops, they are able to register.

1963 – Buddhist monk Thích Quảng Đức burns himself with gasoline in a busy Saigon intersection to protest the lack of religious freedom in South Vietnam.

1963 – John F. Kennedy addresses Americans from the Oval Office proposing the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which would revolutionize American society by guaranteeing equal access to public facilities, ending segregation in education, and guaranteeing federal protection for voting rights.

1971 – The U.S. Government forcibly removes the last holdouts to the Native American Occupation of Alcatraz, ending 19 months of control.

1987 – Diane Abbott, Paul Boateng and Bernie Grant are elected as the first black MPs in Great Britain.

1998 – Compaq Computer pays US$9 billion for Digital Equipment Corporation in the largest high-tech acquisition.

2001 – Timothy McVeigh is executed for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing.

2002 – Antonio Meucci is acknowledged as the first inventor of the telephone by the United States Congress.

2004 – Cassini–Huygens makes its closest flyby of the Saturn moon Phoebe.

2008 – Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper makes a historic official apology to Canada's First Nations in regard to abuses at a Canadian Indian residential school.

2010 – The first African FIFA World Cup kicks off in South Africa.

2013 – Greece's public broadcaster ERT is shut down by then-prime minister Antonis Samaras. It reopened exactly two years later by then-prime minister Alexis Tsipras.

2018 – 3 World Trade Center officially opens.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1572 – Ben Jonson, English poet, playwright, and critic (d. 1637)

1864 – Richard Strauss, German composer and conductor (d. 1949)

1876 – Alfred L. Kroeber, American-French anthropologist and ethnologist (d. 1960)

1880 – Jeannette Rankin, American social worker and politician (d. 1973)

1888 – Bartolomeo Vanzetti, Italian-American anarchist and convicted criminal (d. 1927)

1895 – Nikolai Bulganin, Soviet politician (d. 1975)

1910 – Jacques Cousteau, French biologist, author, and inventor, co-developed the aqua-lung (d. 1997)

1913 – Vince Lombardi, American football player, coach, and manager (d. 1970)

1913 – Risë Stevens, American soprano and actress (d. 2013)

1920 – Shelly Manne, American drummer, composer, and bandleader (d. 1984)

1932 – Athol Fugard, South African-American actor, director, and playwright

1933 – Gene Wilder, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2016)

1939 – Jackie Stewart, Scottish race car driver and sportscaster

1956 – Joe Montana, American football player and sportscaster

1959 – Hugh Laurie, English actor and screenwriter

1960 – Mehmet Oz, American surgeon, author, and television host

1969 – Peter Dinklage, American actor and producer

1986 – Shia LaBeouf, American actor

