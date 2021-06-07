Almanac - Monday 6/7/21

Today is Monday, the 7th of June of 2021

It is the 158th day of the year

207 days remain until the end of the year

13 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:47:39 am

and the sun sets at 8:30:34 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 42 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:09:06 pm.

The first low tide will be at 4:10 am at zero point zero five feet

and the next low tide at 3:30 pm at 2.36 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:43 am at 4.22

and the next high tide at 9:34 pm at 5.97 feet

New Moon in 3 days Thursday 10th of June of 2021 at 3:53 am

Also an Annular Solar Eclipse

Today is….

Daniel Boone Day

June Bug Day

National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

Trial Technology Day

VCR Day

Today is also….

Battle of Arica Day in Arica y Parinacota Region, Chile

Flag Day in Peru

Journalist Day in Argentina

Anniversary of the Memorandum of the Slovak Nation in Slovakia

Birthday of Prince Joachim in Denmark

Sette Giugno in Malta

Union Dissolution Day also known as Independence Day of Norway

…on this day in history…

1862 – The United States and the United Kingdom agree in the Lyons–Seward Treaty to suppress the African slave trade.

1892 – Homer Plessy is arrested for refusing to leave his seat in the "whites-only" car of a train; he lost the resulting court case, Plessy v. Ferguson.

1899 – American Temperance crusader Carrie Nation begins her campaign of vandalizing alcohol-serving establishments by destroying the inventory in a saloon in Kiowa, Kansas.

1946 – The United Kingdom's BBC returns to broadcasting its television service, which has been off air for seven years because of the Second World War.

1955 – Lux Radio Theatre signs off the air permanently. The show launched in New York in 1934, and featured radio adaptations of Broadway shows and popular films.

1965 – The Supreme Court of the United States hands down its decision in Griswold v. Connecticut, prohibiting the states from criminalizing the use of contraception by married couples.

1967 – Six-Day War: Israeli soldiers enter Jerusalem.

1977 – Five hundred million people watch the high day of the Silver Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II begin on television.

1981 – The Israeli Air Force destroys Iraq's Osiraq nuclear reactor during Operation Opera.

1982 – Priscilla Presley opens Graceland to the public; the bathroom where Elvis Presley died five years earlier is kept off-limits.

1991 – Mount Pinatubo erupts, generating an ash column 7 kilometres (4.3 mi) high.

…and if today is your birthday, happy birthday to you! You share this special day with….

1778 – Beau Brummell, English cricketer and fashion designer (d. 1840)

1848 – Paul Gauguin, French painter and sculptor (d. 1903)

1896 – Imre Nagy, Hungarian soldier and politician, 44th Prime Minister of Hungary (d. 1958)

1897 – George Szell, Hungarian-American conductor and composer (d. 1970)

1909 – Virginia Apgar, American anesthesiologist and pediatrician, developed the Apgar test (d. 1974)

1909 – Peter W. Rodino, American captain, lawyer, and politician (d. 2005)

1909 – Jessica Tandy, English-American actress (d. 1994)

1917 – Gwendolyn Brooks, American poet (d. 2000)

1917 – Dean Martin, American singer, actor, and producer (d. 1995)

1940 – Tom Jones, Welsh singer and actor

1944 – Clarence White, American guitarist and singer (d. 1973)

1952 – Liam Neeson, Irish-American actor

1952 – Orhan Pamuk, Turkish-American novelist, screenwriter, and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1954 – Louise Erdrich, American novelist and poet

1958 – Prince, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and actor (d. 2016)

1959 – Mike Pence, 48th Vice President of the United States, 50th Governor of Indiana

1978 – Bill Hader, Two-time Emmy winning American actor, comedian, and screenwriter

1981 – Anna Kournikova, Russian tennis player

