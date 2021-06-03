Almanac - Thursday 6/3/21

Today is Thursday, the 3rd of June of 2021,

It is the 154th day of the year

211 days remain until the end of the year.

17 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:48:34 am

and the sun sets tonight at 8:28:18 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 39 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:08:26 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:03 am at 2.01 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:14 am at 4.16 feet

The next low tide at 12:37 pm at zero point six-one feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be tonight at 7:33 pm at 5.49 feet

The Moon is 38.1% visible

a Waning Crescent.

We’ll have a New Moon in 7 days on a Thursday the 10th of June of 2021 at 3:53 am

Today is…

Chimborazo Day

Corpus Christi

Impersonate Authority Day

Love Conquers All Day

National Chocolate Macaroon Day

National Egg Day

National Itch Day

National Moonshine Day

Repeat Day

World Clubfoot Day

Today is also….

Economist day (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Mabo Day (Australia)

Opium Suppression Movement Day (Taiwan)

World Bicycle Day

On this day in history…

1889 – The first long-distance electric power transmission line in the United States is completed, running 14 miles (23 km) between a generator at Willamette Falls and downtown Portland, Oregon.

1935 – One thousand unemployed Canadian workers board freight cars in Vancouver, beginning a protest trek to Ottawa.

1937 – The Duke of Windsor marries Wallis Simpson.

1992 – Aboriginal land rights are granted in Australia in Mabo v Queensland (No 2), a case brought by Eddie Mabo.

2013 – The trial of United States Army private Chelsea Manning for leaking classified material to WikiLeaks begins in Fort Meade, Maryland.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1603 – Pietro Paolini, Italian painter (d. 1681)

1877 – Raoul Dufy, French painter and illustrator (d. 1953)

1897 – Memphis Minnie, American singer-songwriter (d. 1973)

1904 – Jan Peerce, American tenor and actor (d. 1984)

1906 – Josephine Baker, French actress, singer, and dancer; French Resistance operative (d. 1975)

1910 – Paulette Goddard, American actress and model (d. 1990)

1924 – Jimmy Rogers, American singer and guitarist (d. 1997)

1925 – Tony Curtis, American actor (d. 2010)

1926 – Allen Ginsberg, American poet (d. 1997)

1927 – Boots Randolph, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2007)

1929 – Chuck Barris, American game show host and producer (d. 2017)

1930 – Marion Zimmer Bradley, American author and poet (d. 1999)

1930 – Joe Coulombe, founder of Trader Joe's (d. 2020)

1931 – Raúl Castro, Cuban commander and politician, 18th President of Cuba

1936 – Larry McMurtry, American novelist and screenwriter (d. 2021)

1942 – Curtis Mayfield, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 1999)

1950 – Suzi Quatro, American-English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1967 – Anderson Cooper, American journalist and author

