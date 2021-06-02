Almanac - Wednesday 6/2/21

649 Almanac-2021-Jun-02-06-49-00.mp3 Listen • 2:12

Today is Wednesday, the 2nd of June of 2021,

It is the 153rd day of the year

212 days remain until the end of the year.

18 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:48:52 am

and the sun sets at 8:27:41 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 38 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:08:16 pm.

The first high tide was at 4:54 am at 4.53 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:44 am at zero point one-five feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 6:52 pm at 5.32 feet.

The Moon is currently 47.9% visible

It’s the Third Quarter moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 8 days on Thursday the 10th of June of 2021 at 3:53 am

We’ll also have an Annular Solar Eclipse

Today is…

American Indian Citizenship Day

Global Running Day

I Love My Dentist Day

National Bubba Day

National Leave the Office Early Day

National Rocky Road Day

National Rotisserie Chicken Day

National Tailors' Day

Yell "Fudge" at the Cobras in North America Day

Today is also…

Children's Day in North Korea

Civil Aviation Day in Azerbaijan

Coronation of King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, also Social Forestry Day in Bhutan

Day of Hristo Botev in Bulgaria

Decoration Day in Canada

Festa della Repubblica in Italy

International Sex Workers Day

Telangana Day in Telangana, India

On this day in history…

455 – Sack of Rome: Vandals enter Rome, and plunder the city for two weeks.

1835 – P. T. Barnum and his circus start their first tour of the United States.

1896 – Guglielmo Marconi applies for a patent for his wireless telegraph.

1910 – Charles Rolls, a co-founder of Rolls-Royce Limited, becomes the first man to make a non-stop double crossing of the English Channel by plane.

1924 – U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signs the Indian Citizenship Act into law, granting citizenship to all Native Americans born within the territorial limits of the United States.

1953 – The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, who is crowned Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Her Other Realms and Territories & Head of the Commonwealth, the first major international event to be televised.

1979 – Pope John Paul II starts his first official visit to his native Poland, becoming the first Pope to visit a Communist country.

1740 – Marquis de Sade, French philosopher and politician (d. 1814)

1840 – Thomas Hardy, English novelist and poet (d. 1928)

1904 – Johnny Weissmuller, Hungarian-American swimmer and actor (d. 1984)

1907 – Dorothy West, American journalist and author (d. 1998)

1913 – Barbara Pym, English author (d. 1980)

1937 – Sally Kellerman, American actress

1941 – Stacy Keach, American actor

1941 – Charlie Watts, English drummer, songwriter, and producer

1944 – Marvin Hamlisch, American composer and conductor (d. 2012)

1948 – Jerry Mathers, American actor

1953 – Cornel West, American philosopher, author, and academic

1955 – Dana Carvey, American comedian and actor

1959 – Lydia Lunch, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1977 – Zachary Quinto, American actor and producer

