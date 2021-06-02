Almanac - Wednesday 6/2/21
Today is Wednesday, the 2nd of June of 2021,
It is the 153rd day of the year
212 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rose at 5:48:52 am
and the sun sets at 8:27:41 pm.
Today we will have 14 hours and 38 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:08:16 pm.
The first high tide was at 4:54 am at 4.53 feet
The first low tide will be at 11:44 am at zero point one-five feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 6:52 pm at 5.32 feet.
The Moon is currently 47.9% visible
It’s the Third Quarter moon
We’ll have a New Moon in 8 days on Thursday the 10th of June of 2021 at 3:53 am
We’ll also have an Annular Solar Eclipse
Today is…
American Indian Citizenship Day
National Leave the Office Early Day
National Rotisserie Chicken Day
Yell "Fudge" at the Cobras in North America Day
Today is also…
Civil Aviation Day in Azerbaijan
Coronation of King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, also Social Forestry Day in Bhutan
Day of Hristo Botev in Bulgaria
Festa della Repubblica in Italy
Telangana Day in Telangana, India
On this day in history…
455 – Sack of Rome: Vandals enter Rome, and plunder the city for two weeks.
1835 – P. T. Barnum and his circus start their first tour of the United States.
1896 – Guglielmo Marconi applies for a patent for his wireless telegraph.
1910 – Charles Rolls, a co-founder of Rolls-Royce Limited, becomes the first man to make a non-stop double crossing of the English Channel by plane.
1924 – U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signs the Indian Citizenship Act into law, granting citizenship to all Native Americans born within the territorial limits of the United States.
1953 – The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, who is crowned Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Her Other Realms and Territories & Head of the Commonwealth, the first major international event to be televised.
1979 – Pope John Paul II starts his first official visit to his native Poland, becoming the first Pope to visit a Communist country.
1740 – Marquis de Sade, French philosopher and politician (d. 1814)
1840 – Thomas Hardy, English novelist and poet (d. 1928)
1904 – Johnny Weissmuller, Hungarian-American swimmer and actor (d. 1984)
1907 – Dorothy West, American journalist and author (d. 1998)
1913 – Barbara Pym, English author (d. 1980)
1937 – Sally Kellerman, American actress
1941 – Stacy Keach, American actor
1941 – Charlie Watts, English drummer, songwriter, and producer
1944 – Marvin Hamlisch, American composer and conductor (d. 2012)
1948 – Jerry Mathers, American actor
1953 – Cornel West, American philosopher, author, and academic
1955 – Dana Carvey, American comedian and actor
1959 – Lydia Lunch, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress
1977 – Zachary Quinto, American actor and producer