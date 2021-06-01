Almanac - Tuesday 6/1/21

Today is Tuesday, the 1st of June of 2021

It is the 152nd day of the year

213 days remain until the end of the year.

20 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:49:12 am

and sunset will be at 8:27:03 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 37 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:08:07 pm.

The first high tide was early this morning at 3:40 am at 5.05 feet

The first low tide of the day will be later this morning at 10:48 am zero point 32 feet

The next high tide at this afternoon 6:05 pm at 5.17 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:53 pm at 2.52 feet

Today is…

Dare Day

Dinosaur Day

Don't Give Up The Ship Day

Flip a Coin Day

Global Day of Parents

Heimlich Maneuver Day

National Go Barefoot Day

National Hazelnut Cake Day

National Nail Polish Day

National Olive Day

National Pen Pal Day

New Year's Resolution Recommitment Day

Oscar The Grouch Day

Say Something Nice Day

Stand For Children Day

Wear a Dress Day

Today is…

International Children's Day

The Day of Protection of Children Rights in Armenia

Mothers' and Children's Day in Mongolia

Global Day of Parents

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Samoa from New Zealand in 1962.

Madaraka Day in Kenya

National Maritime Day in Mexico

National Tree Planting Day in Cambodia

Pancasila Day in Indonesia

President's Day in Palau

The beginning of Crop over, celebrated until the first Monday of August. in Barbados

Victory Day in Tunisia

World Milk Day

On this day in history…

1533 – Anne Boleyn is crowned Queen of England.

1792 – Kentucky is admitted as the 15th state of the United States.

1796 – Tennessee is admitted as the 16th state of the United States.

1857 – Charles Baudelaire's Les Fleurs du mal is published.

1916 – Louis Brandeis becomes the first Jew appointed to the United States Supreme Court.

1964 – Kenya becomes a republic with Jomo Kenyatta (1897 – 22 August 1978) as its first President (1964 to 1978).

1974 – The Heimlich maneuver for rescuing choking victims is published in the journal Emergency Medicine.

1979 – The first black-led government of Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) in 90 years takes power.

1980 – Cable News Network (CNN) begins broadcasting.

1990 – Cold War: George H. W. Bush and Mikhail Gorbachev sign a treaty to end chemical weapon production.

2009 – General Motors files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth largest United States bankruptcy in history.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1801 – Brigham Young, American religious leader, 2nd President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (d. 1877)

1804 – Mikhail Glinka, Russian composer (d. 1857)

1921 – Nelson Riddle, American composer and bandleader (d. 1985)

1926 – Andy Griffith, American actor, singer, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2012)

1926 – Marilyn Monroe, American model and actress (d. 1962)

1934 – Pat Boone, American singer-songwriter and actor

1935 – Reverend Ike, American minister and television host (d. 2009)

1937 – Morgan Freeman, American actor and producer

1939 – Cleavon Little, American actor and comedian (d. 1992)

1940 – René Auberjonois, American actor (d. 2019)

1973 – Heidi Klum, German-American model, fashion designer, and producer

1974 – Alanis Morissette, Canadian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actress

1981 – Brandi Carlile, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1981 – Amy Schumer, American actress

