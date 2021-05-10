© 2021
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

What Mother's Day Means To Incarcerated Men

KALW | By Uncuffed
Published May 10, 2021 at 5:09 PM PDT
Mr. McCann
/
KALW
bf thames, Steve Drown, Orlando Johnson, and Mayito Guzman at Solano State Prison

From the series Uncuffed:

Mother’s Day is marketed as a celebration of unconditional love, but many of us have complicated relationships with our moms, involving lots of different emotions. Uncuffed producers at Solano State Prison talked about what the day brings up for them.

"Even though I’ve been in here as long as I have, she still sees me for who I really am."
Mayito Guzman

This discussion was hosted and produced by bf thames, Orlando Johnson, Steve Drown, and Mayito Guzman. It was edited by Andrew Stelzer and Eli Wirtschafter, and mixed by James Rowlands.

Uncuffed is produced by people in California prisons. Hear more stories like this by subscribing to Uncuffed in podcast players: WeAreUncuffed.org

KALW’s radio training program in California prisons is supported by the Transformative Arts program, a partnership between the California Arts Council and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. All content from inside is approved by a information officer.

Uncuffed is changing the narrative about people in prisons. Support our work here.

