What Mother's Day Means To Incarcerated Men

Mother’s Day is marketed as a celebration of unconditional love, but many of us have complicated relationships with our moms, involving lots of different emotions. Uncuffed producers at Solano State Prison talked about what the day brings up for them.

"Even though I’ve been in here as long as I have, she still sees me for who I really am." Mayito Guzman

This discussion was hosted and produced by bf thames, Orlando Johnson, Steve Drown, and Mayito Guzman. It was edited by Andrew Stelzer and Eli Wirtschafter, and mixed by James Rowlands.

Uncuffed is produced by people in California prisons. Hear more stories like this by subscribing to Uncuffed in podcast players: WeAreUncuffed.org

KALW’s radio training program in California prisons is supported by the Transformative Arts program, a partnership between the California Arts Council and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. All content from inside is approved by a information officer.